Professionals working in the bakery and snack business are curious about a lot of things. The list includes everything from production tips and techniques, new equipment and technology on the market, recent product releases, perspectives from their colleagues, and more.

The most-viewed articles on Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery each week offer a glimpse into what topics are top of mind for industry pros. Here are the articles most popular with our SF&WB and Candy Industry audience for the week starting January 15, 2024.

1. Laceys Cookies delicate treats build upon founder's heritage, supplier partnerships

The Desserts By Us cookie brand has its roots in the founder’s favorite childhood desserts.

2. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn celebrates its 10th anniversary with new flavors, packaging

The ready-to-eat popcorn brand is unveiling its makeover and flavors this month.

3. Fun Friday: ONE gives away fitness memberships, Jelly Belly squish toys, Casey's seeks chief pizza and beer officer

Casey's seeks qualified applicants for "best job ever," according to the company.

4. McKee Foods brand Drake's introduces Boston Creme Yodels snack cakes

The items feature golden cake filled with creme and covered in dark fudge icing.

5. Hostess releases new and returning baked snacks for Valentine’s Day

The quartet of treats comes in heart-bedecked packaging for seasonal snacking.





6. Mik Japan Co., Ltd. debuts Sakura Base, a snack and candy subscription service

Each monthly box contains 25–30 pieces of snacks and candy.

7. Insomnia Cookies heats up Valentine’s Day with heartfelt seasonal offerings

The company is offering limited-time cookies to celebrate the love-centric holiday.

8. Jelly Belly to unveil new BeanBoozled, Harry Potter confections at the Fancy Food Show

The candy brand’s items include new jelly bean flavors and seasonal offerings.

9. World Cocoa Foundation to host Partnership Meeting in Amsterdam on February 6

The conference will focus on sustainability in the cocoa sector, among other topics.

10. Hippeas introduces Flavor Blast line of chickpea puffs

The plant-based snacks come in Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin’ Hot flavors.