It's not like any year is a dull one for snack and bakery industry professionals. Each 12-month stretch of time brings a long list of challenges, and opportunities, and 2023 has been no exception. In addition to overcoming obstacles like inflation, material cost increases, and labor shortages, producers showed incredible innovation in their new product offerings, and the various snack and bakery categories largely had a lot to celebrate. Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery covered it all; here are the stories that our audience viewed the most.
20: Ruffles unites star-studded roster of Chip Deal athletes, releases Hot Dog-flavored chips
New campaign encourages chip lovers to 'choose the flavor that speaks to you.'
19: Crackers category trends upwards
Crackers sales continue trending upwards, as people start hosting in-person gatherings again.
18: Doritos reveals Super Bowl commercial with Elton John, Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott
All three celebrities in the commercial have now been revealed.
17: 2023 Snack Producer of the Year: Calbee America
The company’s ambitious growth plan focuses on building upon existing successes and new opportunities.
16: Mason Dixie Foods launches cheddar biscuit sandwich in Costco
The sandwiches are made with sausage and cage-free eggs.
15: State of the Industry 2023: Snack bars evolve in popularity
Consumers look to snack bars as a meal replacement or a snack between meals.
14: Snyder's of Hanover releases Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings
The pretzel rings have a suggested retail price of $3.50.
13: Hostess releases new mashup treat, Ding Dongs x Twinkies
The snack will be a permanent addition to the brand's folio.
12: D’Amelio Foods launches Be Happy Snacks Popcorn products
The line of gluten-free snacks features four sweet and savory flavor options.
11: Tabitha Brown releases new line for Target, including snacks
Grocery items will range from $2.99-$7.99.
10: Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm announce holiday limited-time grahams, cookies
The grahams will be available November 1 and the cookies will be available this month.
9: Just Salad launches new wrap menu in partnership with Hero Bread
Hero Wraps have 2g net carbs, 0g sugar, 170 calories, 15g of protein.
8: Jimmy John's adds Fudge Chocolate Brownie to its dessert line-up
The suggested retail price is $1.99.
7: Netflix's 'Snack vs. Chef' winner Chef Lauryn Bodden talks S'NOODS
Bodden's product, S'NOODS, is a snackable chip in a pasta shape.
6: Tastykake swings into snack aisle with limited-edition 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' packaging
In celebration of the movie's June 2 release date, the brand's Mini Donuts and Muffins, Pecan Swirls, and Glazed Honey Buns will feature Spider-Man packaging.
5: New Thomas’ Croissant Bread to hit center-store bakery shelves
The producer also is bringing back cranberry English muffins, bagels, and swirl bread.
4: Cheetos debuts Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion flavor
Flavor profile includes chili peppers, garlic, ginger, citrus.
3: MOD Pizza debuts Pocket Pies
The Pies will retail for $7.00–$9.56.
2: Dunkin' debuts Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, Iced Lemon Loaf, and Butter Pecan Donut
Its new doughnut is topped with vanilla-flavored icing and a butternut topping.
1: Kettle Brand releases limited-edition Special Sauce Chips
The chips have hints of barbecue, honey mustard, and ketchup flavors.