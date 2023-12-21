It's not like any year is a dull one for snack and bakery industry professionals. Each 12-month stretch of time brings a long list of challenges, and opportunities, and 2023 has been no exception. In addition to overcoming obstacles like inflation, material cost increases, and labor shortages, producers showed incredible innovation in their new product offerings, and the various snack and bakery categories largely had a lot to celebrate. Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery covered it all; here are the stories that our audience viewed the most.

20: Ruffles unites star-studded roster of Chip Deal athletes, releases Hot Dog-flavored chips

New campaign encourages chip lovers to 'choose the flavor that speaks to you.'

19: Crackers category trends upwards

Crackers sales continue trending upwards, as people start hosting in-person gatherings again.

18: Doritos reveals Super Bowl commercial with Elton John, Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott

All three celebrities in the commercial have now been revealed.

17: 2023 Snack Producer of the Year: Calbee America

The company’s ambitious growth plan focuses on building upon existing successes and new opportunities.

16: Mason Dixie Foods launches cheddar biscuit sandwich in Costco

The sandwiches are made with sausage and cage-free eggs.

15: State of the Industry 2023: Snack bars evolve in popularity

Consumers look to snack bars as a meal replacement or a snack between meals.

14: Snyder's of Hanover releases Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings

The pretzel rings have a suggested retail price of $3.50.

13: Hostess releases new mashup treat, Ding Dongs x Twinkies

The snack will be a permanent addition to the brand's folio.

12: D’Amelio Foods launches Be Happy Snacks Popcorn products

The line of gluten-free snacks features four sweet and savory flavor options.

11: Tabitha Brown releases new line for Target, including snacks

Grocery items will range from $2.99-$7.99.

10: Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm announce holiday limited-time grahams, cookies

The grahams will be available November 1 and the cookies will be available this month.

9: Just Salad launches new wrap menu in partnership with Hero Bread

Hero Wraps have 2g net carbs, 0g sugar, 170 calories, 15g of protein.

8: Jimmy John's adds Fudge Chocolate Brownie to its dessert line-up

The suggested retail price is $1.99.

7: Netflix's 'Snack vs. Chef' winner Chef Lauryn Bodden talks S'NOODS

Bodden's product, S'NOODS, is a snackable chip in a pasta shape.

6: Tastykake swings into snack aisle with limited-edition 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' packaging

In celebration of the movie's June 2 release date, the brand's Mini Donuts and Muffins, Pecan Swirls, and Glazed Honey Buns will feature Spider-Man packaging.

5: New Thomas’ Croissant Bread to hit center-store bakery shelves

The producer also is bringing back cranberry English muffins, bagels, and swirl bread.

4: Cheetos debuts Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion flavor

Flavor profile includes chili peppers, garlic, ginger, citrus.

3: MOD Pizza debuts Pocket Pies

The Pies will retail for $7.00–$9.56.

2: Dunkin' debuts Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, Iced Lemon Loaf, and Butter Pecan Donut

Its new doughnut is topped with vanilla-flavored icing and a butternut topping.

1: Kettle Brand releases limited-edition Special Sauce Chips

The chips have hints of barbecue, honey mustard, and ketchup flavors.