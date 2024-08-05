This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Crumbl, Frito-Lay, Baked by Melissa, Kind Snacks, and more.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

courtesy of Crumbl

Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake features a double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and housemade strawberry jam. This creation isn't just a dessert; it's a shareable experience meant to be enjoyed with loved ones.









courtesy of Frito-Lay





In celebration of this summer’s big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, Fritos is unleashing a twists-er of its own. What happens when the spiciness of Flamin’ Hot meets a cool front of Ranch? For the first time in the brand’s history, Fritos is blending two flavors—Flavor Twists Flamin' Hot and Flavor Twists Ranch—into one bag with an exclusive, limited-edition Fritos X Twisters snack.





courtesy of Baked by Melissa





Claussen, the 150-year-old brand known for its signature refrigerated pickles, is entering the dessert space for the first time and has teamed up with New York-based bite-sized dessert company, Baked by Melissa, to create a pickle cupcake to celebrate National Pickle Month. Combining Claussen’s tangy flavor with Baked by Melissa’s handcrafted cupcakes, the treats feature a dill pickle-infused cake and pickle buttercream icing complete with festive red and white sprinkles on top.

courtesy of Kind Snacks





Kind Snacks has announced six new bars in its Savory and Seeds, plus Fruits & Nuts lines. The new Savory Bars bring forth a mix of nuts and a smokey and spicy profile. Flavorful and aromatic, the bars come in Paprika Nuts & Mesquite Smoked Sea Salt, Roasted Nuts & Jalapeno, and Rosemary Nuts & Sea Salt flavors.





courtesy of Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay's has released a new savory snack lineup for summer. The lineup includes: (LTO) Ruffles Korean-Style Sweet & Spicy Chili chips, BBQ & Cheddar Mix Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Jack Link’s Doritos Taco beef jerky, and (LTO) Doritos Minis Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Flavored chips.









courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies teamed up with The Bachelorette to deliver Insomniacs and Bachelorette fans alike sweet treats in celebration of the show’s premiere, July 8 on ABC. Insomniacs looking for love indulged in the exclusive Perfect Match Pack, which includes a variety of 12 Classic cookies wrapped in a limited-edition The Bachelorette-themed trivia sleeve. The companion to its loyal cookie fans’ Bachelorette Mondays watch parties was available for a limited time only, July 2–15.





courtesy of Chip City

Kellanova has announced a new partnership with Chip City Cookies. For the first time, Chip City is collaborating with Eggo to create a limited-edition Blueberry Eggo Waffle Cookie. The treat features a maple-flavored brown sugar cookie mixed with dried blueberries, topped with maple frosting and Eggo Grahams. The cookie was available July 12–13 and July 26–27 at all Chip City locations.





courtesy of FAT Brands

Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc., announced its latest Pretzel Bite creation: Cheetos Pretzel Bites. Made with a dusting of Cheetos’ Cheetle, the new Pretzelmaker Cheetos Pretzel Bites, fresh-baked and hand-rolled daily, is available for a limited time only, now through Sept. 29.

courtesy of Fancypants

Fancypants has launched Chocolate Chip as its first gluten-free flavor. According to the company, chocolate chip is the brand’s number one seller and the most popular cookie flavor across all brands. Fancypants is Upcycled Certified and uses upcycled okara flour for its gluten-free cookies, along with rice flour.





courtesy of Krispy Kreme

With all eyes on Paris in July, Krispy Kreme fans around the world and throughout America said “bonjour” to the brand’s latest collection inspired by Parisian desserts: Krispy Kreme’s all-new Passport to Paris Collection. The collection includes a Crème Brûlée Doughnu, Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut, and Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut.