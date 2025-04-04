Most popular new products: March 2025

This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from First Watch, Frito-Lay, Bojangles, and more.

Courtesy of Dunkin’

Dunkin' introduced its spring menu on March 5. The spring menu snack and bakery items include Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, made with pretzel-style King’s Hawaiian Slider Bun, Sweet Black Pepper Bacon (available as a Breakfast Sandwich, Wake Up Wrap, and Snackin’ Bacon), and a Chicken and Bacon Croissant Stuffer.





Courtesy of Mister Bee

Mary Anne Ketelsen, co-owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips, in honor of the legend of the Mothman and popular Festival in Point Pleasant, has unveiled a “Mothman Style Mysterious Spice Blend Chip.” The chips are rolling out on local store shelves now and will be available statewide soon.

Courtesy of Doritos

Frito-Lay's Doritos brand debuted Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ, exclusively available at Walmart locations nationwide starting March 31. The chips are reportedly made with a fusion of sweet soy, savory grilled beef, and kick of Flamin’ Hot heat. They are available in a 9-oz bag for $6.29 and a 2.625-oz bag for $2.69.

Courtesy of Hostess

Hostess has launched Hostess Cupcakes Minis, as well as Donettes Fritter Rings. Hostess Cupcakes Minis reimagines Hostess Cupcakes in a convenient, mini size for snack lovers on the go. Each bite-sized cupcake features chocolate cake, creamy whipped crème filling, and the company's Original Squiggle—all baked with real cocoa without any high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. The brand's new Hostess Donettes Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings, with their unique, pull-apart bubble design, are covered in a sweet glaze and infused with real apple pieces and warm cinnamon. Each box contains six individually wrapped 1.73-oz treats.

Courtesy of PepsiCo

Rolling out nationwide in March, PepsiCo's Simply brand added new snacks to its roster. The snacks do not contain any artificial flavors or colors. The new additions to the line include Zesty Cool Ranch Doritos, Tostitos Sea Salt, Ruffles Hot and Spicy, and White Cheddar Nacho Doritos.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

Campbell's Pepperidge Farm brand is introducing Milano Caramel Café au Lait, a new springtime limited-edition premium café beverage-inspired cookie. The cookie features the tastes of caramel and light roast coffee flavors, coupled with sweet creamy notes of premium white chocolate. The limited-edition Milano Caramel Café au Lait flavored cookies will be available at retailers nationwide, plus Amazon and Instacart, for SRP $5.09, while supplies last.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

General Mills' Pillsbury Baking brand is making it easier than ever for consumers to join the viral Sprinkle Cake trend with its new Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix. With extra sprinkles baked right into the batter plus a bonus pack of sprinkles—including stars, pearls, rainbow, and sequin sprinkles—to coat the outside, the cake mix only requires the mix, eggs, oil, and water to make.

Courtesy of Wonder

For the first time in 100 years, Flowers Foods' Wonder brand is introducing its first line of snack cakes. This expansion marks a new chapter for the brand. The lineup of sweet treats includes Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and Confetti Cakes, Glazed Honey Buns, Iced Honey Buns, Powdered Mini Donuts, Frosted Mini Donuts, Crunch Donuts, Pecan Cinnamon Twists, Cinnamon Rolls, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Donut Sticks, and Peanut Butter Wafers.

Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies, the brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, debuted a green Cookies ‘O Cream Classic Cookie in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Available while supplies last, the festive cookie was filled with marshmallows, and the limited-time offering was available in-store and online both as a single cookie or six-pack.

Courtesy of Milton’s

Milton’s is expanding into two new snack categories: Pizza Snack Bites and Protein Crackers. Its Protein Crackers have 9-10 g of protein and are made with a proprietary blend of fava bean, rice, sunflower, and pea proteins. The snack is available in Crispy Sea Salt, Everything, Green Chili, Jalapeño, Red Chili, Salt & Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, and Zesty Ranch. The brand’s Pizza Snack Bites are reimagined with Milton’s signature gluten-free cauliflower crust, real cheese, scratch-made sauce, premium ingredients, 6 g of protein per serving, and are certified gluten-free. They are available in Meat Lover’s Trio, Mozzarella & Provolone, and Uncured Pepperoni.