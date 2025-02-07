This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from First Watch, Frito-Lay, Bojangles, and more.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

Courtesy of First Watch

First Watch, the breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept, is welcoming the new year with a limited-time seasonal menu. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide now through March 17. The seasonal menu includes Parmesan Prosciutto Toast, Carne Asada Hash, Raspberry Ricotta French Toast, and more.

Courtesy of Lay’s



Lay's is combining the best of its flavors into one chip with its new Lay's All-Dressed, the brand says. In just one bite, snackers can reportedly enjoy all the best Lay’s flavors at once: savory like Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion, tangy like Lay’s Salt & Vinegar, and sweet like Lay’s Barbeque. If Lay’s All Dressed sound familiar, it's because it’s one of the most beloved flavors in Canada and the most requested Lay’s flavor in the U.S., Lay's says. After years of requests, Lay’s is bringing it stateside for the first time ever.





Courtesy of Bojangles

Bojangles, the Carolina-born fast-food chain, announced limited-time products hitting menus this in January, including a new iteration of its biscuit-inspired cobbler: Bo-Berry Cobbler. The cobbler is built on the brand’s signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, topped with a warm Bo-Berry topping, and drizzled with sweet icing, and it is the latest innovation in Bojangles’ exploration of its Bo-Berry platform. In addition to the Bo-Berry Biscuit, last year the brand released a Bo-Berry Cookie and a Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit.

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm, the Campbell's company known for its baked goods, is introducing a new take on the classic Milano cookie with the launch of Milano White Chocolate. Available in Lemon, Strawberry, and Coconut, each cookie showcases white chocolate with fruit flavors sandwiched between two biscuits.

Courtesy of Paris Baguette





Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café, rang in the new year with limited-time menu additions, available now at cafes nationwide. Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of treats, including a Butter Pecan King Cream Donut, Supreme Croissant, and Mochi Donut. The menu also includes a Sourdough Supreme Breakfast Sandwich, Sourdough Turkey Melt, and football-inspired treats, such as a King Cream Football Donut and Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake.

Courtesy of General Mills

General Mills is launching a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cereals and snacks, and the return of the company's Heart-Shaped Cheerios. From Honey Nut to Chocolate, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes in a variety of flavors with heart-shaped cereal shapes. This year’s boxes feature names of consumers' loved ones—from “Brother” to “Abuela.” Other new items include cereals inspired by treats, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry; mixes and doughs, like Betty Crocker Oreo Mixes; and signable, shareable snacks like Seasonal Gushers Tropical Fruit Snacks.





Courtesy of Doritos

Frito-Lay's Doritos brand is debuting a chip that redefines the trendsetting and beloved taste of Sriracha for the next generation, the brand says. Doritos Golden Sriracha puts a twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce with a one-two punch of tangy and sweet. Instead of leaning on the heat-forward taste of red Sriracha, Doritos Golden Sriracha reportedly blends the tangy, sweet complex flavors of yellow and green Sriracha. The chips will retail for $2.69 (2.625-oz size) and $6.29 (9.25-oz size).





Courtesy of Kellanova Away from Home

Convenience store snack purveyor Kellanova Away From Home is introducing a lineup of more than 15 new snack innovations for 2025, expanding its already robust portfolio of offerings. Most of the innovation is also available in foodservice, micro market, and vending distribution. Products range from Pringles (Mingles, Hot Ones, Chili Cheese Fries, Hot Honey, Everything Bagel flavors) to Cheez-It (Extra Crunchy, and more) to Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, and Nutri-Grain new releases.





Courtesy of Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts

Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts has launched its new line of boiled peanut products featuring all organic ingredients in a new shelf-stable grab-and-go packaging. This launch, aimed at better-for-you snacking, debuted at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show. Made with only four ingredients (water, peanuts, Himalayan salt, and lemon), these plant-based snacks reportedly offer 7 g of protein per serving, are 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and contain no cholesterol. Current flavors include Original and Hot & Spicy, with Brown Sugar expected to launch soon.





Courtesy of Fulfil

Fulfil Nutrition, a Hershey brand, has announced several new products: Protein Bites, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese's Peanut Butter, and its supersized Biggest Bar. The Protein Bites have 16 g of protein, 3-4 g of sugar, and 4 g of net carbs, and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar has 15 g of protein, 3 g of net carbs, and 1 g of subar. The Biggest Bar, weighing in at 55 g, features 20 g of protein, 2 g of sugar, and 3-4 g of net carbs.